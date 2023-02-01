Dejitaru Tsuka Trading Up 15.2% Over Last 7 Days (TSUKA)

Dejitaru Tsuka (TSUKA) traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 1st. Over the last week, Dejitaru Tsuka has traded 15.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Dejitaru Tsuka token can currently be purchased for $0.0795 or 0.00000346 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Dejitaru Tsuka has a market cap of $65.10 million and $4.72 million worth of Dejitaru Tsuka was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dejitaru Tsuka Token Profile

Dejitaru Tsuka was first traded on May 25th, 2022. Dejitaru Tsuka’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Dejitaru Tsuka’s official Twitter account is @dejitaru_tsuka and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Dejitaru Tsuka is medium.com/@dejitarutsukasangha. Dejitaru Tsuka’s official website is www.dejitarutsuka.io.

Buying and Selling Dejitaru Tsuka

According to CryptoCompare, “Dejitaru Tsuka (TSUKA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Dejitaru Tsuka has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Dejitaru Tsuka is 0.08016859 USD and is down -8.12 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 22 active market(s) with $1,671,810.71 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.dejitarutsuka.io/.”

