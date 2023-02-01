Dejitaru Tsuka (TSUKA) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $4.98 Million

Dejitaru Tsuka (TSUKA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 1st. One Dejitaru Tsuka token can currently be bought for about $0.0838 or 0.00000353 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Dejitaru Tsuka has traded 15.2% higher against the dollar. Dejitaru Tsuka has a market capitalization of $65.10 million and approximately $4.98 million worth of Dejitaru Tsuka was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dejitaru Tsuka Token Profile

Dejitaru Tsuka launched on May 25th, 2022. Dejitaru Tsuka’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Dejitaru Tsuka is www.dejitarutsuka.io. Dejitaru Tsuka’s official Twitter account is @dejitaru_tsuka and its Facebook page is accessible here. Dejitaru Tsuka’s official message board is medium.com/@dejitarutsukasangha.

Dejitaru Tsuka Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Dejitaru Tsuka (TSUKA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Dejitaru Tsuka has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Dejitaru Tsuka is 0.08016859 USD and is down -8.12 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 22 active market(s) with $1,671,810.71 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.dejitarutsuka.io/.”

