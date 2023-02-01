Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Shares Acquired by Argent Advisors Inc.

Argent Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,638 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares during the period. Argent Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the first quarter valued at about $217,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,838 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after buying an additional 7,616 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the first quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 20.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,918 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in Delta Air Lines by 3.1% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 29,508 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Delta Air Lines news, SVP William C. Carroll sold 15,529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.20, for a total transaction of $593,207.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,780 shares in the company, valued at $640,996. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Delta Air Lines news, Director Francis S. Blake bought 12,880 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $38.58 per share, for a total transaction of $496,910.40. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 93,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,618,611.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP William C. Carroll sold 15,529 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.20, for a total value of $593,207.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $640,996. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines Trading Down 0.3 %

DAL traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 571,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,172,438. The firm has a market cap of $25.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.17 and a beta of 1.21. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.20 and a 52-week high of $46.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.43.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The transportation company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $13.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.03 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 46.01%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DAL. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $40.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Barclays upped their price target on Delta Air Lines from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Cowen upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Citigroup raised their price target on Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.44.

Delta Air Lines Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

Further Reading

