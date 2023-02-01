Denver Wealth Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Denver Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,755 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the quarter. Denver Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of XOM. FMR LLC increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 135,144,175 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,573,746,000 after purchasing an additional 17,521,080 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,180,397 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,575,190,000 after purchasing an additional 560,517 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 25,040,531 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,144,479,000 after purchasing an additional 3,131,617 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 10.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,436,069 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,750,145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,016,377 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 6.7% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 13,564,255 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,161,643,000 after buying an additional 849,804 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Insider Activity at Exxon Mobil

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $262,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 34,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,598,560. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

XOM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Mizuho raised Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Scotiabank raised Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $120.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Barclays lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $131.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.17.

Shares of XOM opened at $116.01 on Wednesday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $74.03 and a 52-week high of $117.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $477.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.47, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $109.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.28.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $95.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.21 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.05 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 13th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.71%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.