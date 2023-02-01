Deutsche Telekom (ETR:DTE) Hits New 1-Year High at $20.45

Deutsche Telekom AG (ETR:DTE – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as €20.45 ($22.23) and last traded at €20.36 ($22.13), with a volume of 4526242 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at €20.30 ($22.06).

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €19.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is €18.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 174.88, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $101.68 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.62.

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

