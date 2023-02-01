Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) Given a €29.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE – Get Rating) has been assigned a €29.00 ($31.52) target price by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 41.81% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on DTE. Jefferies Financial Group set a €23.60 ($25.65) price objective on Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. UBS Group set a €26.40 ($28.70) target price on Deutsche Telekom in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €25.00 ($27.17) target price on Deutsche Telekom in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Berenberg Bank set a €27.00 ($29.35) target price on Deutsche Telekom in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €29.50 ($32.07) target price on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th.

Deutsche Telekom Stock Performance

DTE stock traded up €0.09 ($0.10) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching €20.45 ($22.23). The company had a trading volume of 4,774,607 shares. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €19.59 and a 200 day moving average price of €19.00. Deutsche Telekom has a fifty-two week low of €12.72 ($13.83) and a fifty-two week high of €18.13 ($19.71).

About Deutsche Telekom

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

