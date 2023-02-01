DeversiFi Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $731.84 (DVF)

DeversiFi (DVF) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 1st. DeversiFi has a total market cap of $61.78 million and approximately $731.84 worth of DeversiFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, DeversiFi has traded down 0% against the dollar. One DeversiFi coin can now be bought for $0.62 or 0.00002685 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002807 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000261 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0743 or 0.00000323 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 90.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $92.06 or 0.00400489 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,460.74 or 0.28106764 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.81 or 0.00590827 BTC.

DeversiFi’s genesis date was March 10th, 2021. DeversiFi’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,147,148 coins. DeversiFi’s official Twitter account is @deversifi and its Facebook page is accessible here. DeversiFi’s official website is deversifi.com/token/tokenomics. The Reddit community for DeversiFi is https://reddit.com/r/Deversifi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Rhino.fi is a frictionless multi-chain platform designed to give users access to all the best-decentralised finance (DeFi) opportunities in one place.Rhino.fi is self-custodial, meaning only users can access the tokens they deposit to rhino.fi.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeversiFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeversiFi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeversiFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

