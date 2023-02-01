Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) is Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s 5th Largest Position

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 607,842 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,432 shares during the quarter. Devon Energy makes up approximately 2.6% of Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. owned 0.09% of Devon Energy worth $36,550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVN. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the 1st quarter worth $364,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Devon Energy in the first quarter valued at about $188,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Devon Energy by 52.1% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 99,120 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,861,000 after purchasing an additional 33,936 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 414,354 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $24,500,000 after purchasing an additional 34,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 5,557 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.48, for a total value of $391,657.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 258,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,252,980.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Devon Energy Price Performance

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DVN shares. StockNews.com cut Devon Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Argus boosted their price objective on Devon Energy from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Devon Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target (down previously from $86.00) on shares of Devon Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Devon Energy from $98.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.67.

NYSE DVN traded down $0.95 on Wednesday, hitting $62.29. 1,449,264 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,044,398. Devon Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $48.86 and a 1-year high of $79.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $63.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $40.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.36.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The energy company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 33.01% and a return on equity of 53.17%. On average, equities analysts predict that Devon Energy Co. will post 8.42 EPS for the current year.

Devon Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Barnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

Featured Stories

