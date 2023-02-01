DFI Retail Group (OTCMKTS:DFIHY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $16.00

Shares of DFI Retail Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:DFIHY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $16.00 and last traded at $16.00, with a volume of 33 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.00.

DFI Retail Group Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.25.

About DFI Retail Group

DFI Retail Group Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of retail products. It operates through the following business segments: Food, Health and Beauty, Home Furnishings, Restaurants, and Other Retailing. The Food segment comprises of supermarket, hypermarket, and convenience store businesses. The Health and Beauty segment offers personal care and baby care products.

