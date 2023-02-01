Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Stock Position Increased by Evoke Wealth LLC

Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) by 68.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,487 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Diageo during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Castleview Partners LLC increased its stake in Diageo by 17,311.4% during the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 6,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 6,059 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its stake in Diageo by 119.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diageo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Motco grew its stake in shares of Diageo by 55.4% in the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 261 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Diageo alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DEO has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,350 ($53.72) to GBX 4,500 ($55.58) in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Erste Group Bank cut shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Diageo from GBX 3,900 ($48.17) to GBX 3,600 ($44.46) in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group cut shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,500 ($55.58) to GBX 4,200 ($51.87) in a research note on Friday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4,034.44.

Diageo Trading Up 3.4 %

About Diageo

Shares of NYSE:DEO opened at $176.85 on Wednesday. Diageo plc has a 52 week low of $160.09 and a 52 week high of $212.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company’s fifty day moving average is $182.15 and its 200-day moving average is $178.17.

(Get Rating)

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.