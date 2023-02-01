Digi International (DGII) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 2nd. Analysts expect Digi International to post earnings of $0.35 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.04. Digi International had a return on equity of 8.81% and a net margin of 4.99%. The firm had revenue of $105.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.60 million. On average, analysts expect Digi International to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ DGII opened at $33.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.64. Digi International has a 1-year low of $18.54 and a 1-year high of $43.68. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 62.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.29.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Digi International to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Stephens raised their target price on Digi International from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Digi International from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Digi International to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Digi International from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Digi International by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 375,261 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,972,000 after purchasing an additional 4,039 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Digi International by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 100,004 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,422,000 after purchasing an additional 2,369 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Digi International by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 31,170 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 7,552 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its stake in shares of Digi International by 156.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 27,913 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $965,000 after purchasing an additional 17,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Digi International by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 26,858 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $928,000 after acquiring an additional 2,184 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

Digi International, Inc engages in the provision of business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity products, services, and solutions. It operates under the IoT Products and Services and IoT Solutions segments. The IoT Products and Services segment offers products and services that help original equipment manufacturers, enterprise, and government customers and secure IoT connectivity solutions.

