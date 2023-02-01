DigiByte (DGB) Trading 0.6% Higher This Week

DigiByte (DGB) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 1st. DigiByte has a total market capitalization of $168.01 million and approximately $5.83 million worth of DigiByte was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DigiByte coin can now be purchased for about $0.0105 or 0.00000045 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, DigiByte has traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23,381.12 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0923 or 0.00000395 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $97.95 or 0.00418914 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00014491 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $177.00 or 0.00757002 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.95 or 0.00093879 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $133.86 or 0.00572502 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001058 BTC.
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004315 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.61 or 0.00182236 BTC.
About DigiByte
DGB is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 12th, 2014. DigiByte’s total supply is 15,988,438,523 coins and its circulating supply is 15,982,303,652 coins. DigiByte’s official Twitter account is @digibytecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for DigiByte is dgbforum.com. The Reddit community for DigiByte is https://reddit.com/r/digibyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DigiByte’s official website is digibyte.org.
Buying and Selling DigiByte
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigiByte directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigiByte should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DigiByte using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
