DigiByte Trading Up 1.4% This Week (DGB)

DigiByte (DGB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 31st. During the last week, DigiByte has traded up 1.4% against the dollar. One DigiByte coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0104 or 0.00000045 BTC on major exchanges. DigiByte has a total market capitalization of $166.83 million and approximately $4.01 million worth of DigiByte was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23,104.77 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0950 or 0.00000411 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $96.82 or 0.00419068 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00015444 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $176.57 or 0.00764216 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.60 or 0.00093477 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $134.46 or 0.00581951 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001048 BTC.
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004349 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.73 or 0.00184947 BTC.
DigiByte Coin Profile
DigiByte is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 12th, 2014. DigiByte’s total supply is 15,986,660,466 coins and its circulating supply is 15,982,303,652 coins. The official message board for DigiByte is dgbforum.com. The official website for DigiByte is digibyte.org. DigiByte’s official Twitter account is @digibytecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DigiByte is https://reddit.com/r/digibyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
DigiByte Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigiByte directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigiByte should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DigiByte using one of the exchanges listed above.
