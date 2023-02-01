Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) Reaches New 12-Month High at $390.91

Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $390.91 and last traded at $387.67, with a volume of 67053 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $379.65.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on DDS shares. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Dillard’s from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Dillard’s from $352.00 to $345.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. UBS Group increased their target price on Dillard’s to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Dillard’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dillard’s presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $256.25.

Dillard’s Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $346.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $311.87. The company has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Dillard’s Announces Dividend

Dillard’s ( NYSE:DDS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $10.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.87 by $6.09. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. Dillard’s had a return on equity of 59.78% and a net margin of 13.47%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Dillard’s, Inc. will post 41.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. Dillard’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.58%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Dillard’s news, SVP Chris B. Johnson sold 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.17, for a total value of $233,460.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,105,024.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Chris B. Johnson sold 650 shares of Dillard’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.17, for a total transaction of $233,460.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,105,024.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Tony J. Bolte sold 2,300 shares of Dillard’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.40, for a total value of $845,020.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $833,263.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Dillard’s by 5.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 420,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,794,000 after acquiring an additional 20,327 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its position in shares of Dillard’s by 52.8% in the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 138,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,713,000 after buying an additional 47,763 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Dillard’s by 50.7% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 99,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,250,000 after buying an additional 33,622 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Dillard’s by 14.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 60,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,433,000 after buying an additional 7,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Dillard’s by 12.1% in the second quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 55,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,163,000 after buying an additional 5,970 shares in the last quarter. 55.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dillard’s Company Profile

Dillard’s, Inc engages in the retail of fashion apparel, cosmetics, and home furnishings, and other consumer goods. It operates through the Retail Operations and Construction segments. The Retail Operations segment comprises sells cosmetics, ladies’ apparel, ladies’ accessories and lingerie, juniors’ and children’s apparel, men’s apparel and accessories, shoes, and home and furniture products.

