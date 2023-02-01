Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT) Holdings Lifted by Phillips Financial Management LLC

Phillips Financial Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Get Rating) by 33.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 121,382 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,097 shares during the quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC owned 0.08% of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF worth $4,730,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 720,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,072,000 after purchasing an additional 11,922 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 33.1% in the third quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 14,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 3,729 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC grew its stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 11,955,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,908,000 after purchasing an additional 124,494 shares in the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 3.3% in the third quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 273,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,643,000 after purchasing an additional 8,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. grew its stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. now owns 113,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,418,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA DFAT traded down $0.07 on Wednesday, reaching $48.18. The stock had a trading volume of 41,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 227,133. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.97. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 1 year low of $38.59 and a 1 year high of $48.35.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.