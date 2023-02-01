Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:YINN) Shares Acquired by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:YINN – Get Rating) by 106.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,924 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,807 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares worth $851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in YINN. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares by 9,825.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 234,448 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after buying an additional 232,086 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares by 123.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 200,690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $927,000 after purchasing an additional 110,682 shares in the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares during the first quarter worth approximately $192,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares in the 1st quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares during the 1st quarter worth $29,000.

Shares of YINN opened at $63.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $52.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.37. Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares has a 1-year low of $19.66 and a 1-year high of $194.40.

Direxion Daily China Bull 3x Shares ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the BNY China Select ADR Index (the China Index). The China Index is a free float-adjusted capitalization-weighted index designed by the Bank of New York to track the performance of a basket of companies who have their primary equity listing on a stock exchange in China and which also have depositary receipts that trade on a United States exchange or on the National Association of Securities and Dealers Automated Quotation.

