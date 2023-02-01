Disc Medicine (NASDAQ:IRON) Trading Down 2%

Disc Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRON – Get Rating)’s share price fell 2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $20.75 and last traded at $21.64. 46,460 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 34% from the average session volume of 70,293 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.09.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Wedbush began coverage on shares of Disc Medicine in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.
Disc Medicine Trading Down 0.3 %
Disc Medicine Company Profile
Disc Medicine, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for patients suffering from serious hematologic diseases. It builds a portfolio of therapeutic candidates that address a spectrum of hematologic diseases by targeting fundamental biological pathways of red blood cell biology, primarily heme biosynthesis and iron homeostasis.
