Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Shares Gap Down to $116.73

Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $116.73, but opened at $112.95. Discover Financial Services shares last traded at $113.61, with a volume of 691,184 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DFS. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Discover Financial Services from $119.00 to $111.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 20th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Discover Financial Services in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Discover Financial Services from $113.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Bank of America downgraded Discover Financial Services from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Discover Financial Services in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.57.

Discover Financial Services Trading Down 1.6 %

The stock has a market cap of $31.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $104.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.96.

Discover Financial Services Announces Dividend

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.58 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 33.21% and a net margin of 28.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.64 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is 15.49%.

Insider Activity at Discover Financial Services

In related news, Director Michael H. Moskow sold 1,291 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total transaction of $135,684.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,422,739.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Discover Financial Services

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 97,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,410,000 after buying an additional 3,035 shares in the last quarter. Seascape Capital Management purchased a new position in Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,432,000. MCF Advisors LLC increased its stake in Discover Financial Services by 68.8% in the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 2,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc increased its stake in Discover Financial Services by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 16,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,625,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the period. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Discover Financial Services by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,155,000 after purchasing an additional 3,577 shares during the period. 81.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

