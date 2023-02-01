Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Shares Sold by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. reduced its holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,168 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $1,959,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar General during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its stake in Dollar General by 240.6% during the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its stake in Dollar General by 51.8% during the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Dollar General by 76.0% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar General during the second quarter worth about $32,000. 90.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dollar General Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE DG opened at $233.60 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $242.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $245.23. Dollar General Co. has a 52-week low of $183.25 and a 52-week high of $262.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.70, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.55 by ($0.22). Dollar General had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 38.43%. The firm had revenue of $9.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.43 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 10.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 30th. Dollar General’s payout ratio is currently 21.38%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Dollar General from $260.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Dollar General to $265.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on Dollar General from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Dollar General from $265.00 to $293.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.93.

Insider Transactions at Dollar General

In other news, Director Warren F. Bryant sold 1,951 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.93, for a total transaction of $475,907.43. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,334,957.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

