Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Shares Sold by Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,531 shares of the company’s stock after selling 334 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DG. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC raised its stake in shares of Dollar General by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC now owns 14,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,492,000 after buying an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its position in Dollar General by 7.5% in the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 7,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,682,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department lifted its holdings in Dollar General by 3.6% in the third quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 7,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Dollar General by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 32,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General during the 3rd quarter worth $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Dollar General Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DG opened at $233.60 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $52.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $242.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $245.23. Dollar General Co. has a 52 week low of $183.25 and a 52 week high of $262.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by ($0.22). Dollar General had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 38.43%. The company had revenue of $9.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.43 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 10.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 30th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 21.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Dollar General news, Director Warren F. Bryant sold 1,951 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.93, for a total transaction of $475,907.43. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,334,957.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Dollar General from $265.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on Dollar General from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Dollar General from $262.00 to $237.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.93.

Dollar General Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.