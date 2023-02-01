Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Stock Position Decreased by Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,104 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,480 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $1,873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 85.0% in the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 1,755.0% in the 2nd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 70.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dominion Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:D opened at $63.64 on Wednesday. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.18 and a 1-year high of $88.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.03 billion, a PE ratio of 22.81, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $61.10 and its 200-day moving average is $69.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.84% and a net margin of 14.73%. Dominion Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd were paid a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 95.70%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on D. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Dominion Energy from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Dominion Energy from $69.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Dominion Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded Dominion Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on Dominion Energy from $81.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dominion Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.17.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

