Donoghue Forlines LLC Acquires Shares of 2,791 Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Donoghue Forlines LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,791 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,502 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $595,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Owens Corning by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,606 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in Owens Corning by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 13,517 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,693 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Owens Corning by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,987 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,952 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Owens Corning by 245.2% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,649 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 2,592 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.59% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on OC. Bank of America raised shares of Owens Corning from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Owens Corning from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Owens Corning from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $91.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.93.

Insider Buying and Selling at Owens Corning

Owens Corning Price Performance

In other news, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 3,600 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.06, for a total transaction of $324,216.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,428 shares in the company, valued at $4,181,305.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 3,600 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.06, for a total transaction of $324,216.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,428 shares in the company, valued at $4,181,305.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, VP Kelly Schmidt sold 2,181 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.74, for a total transaction of $204,446.94. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 13,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,220,307.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of OC opened at $96.65 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $9.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.42. Owens Corning has a twelve month low of $72.97 and a twelve month high of $101.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of $89.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.99.

Owens Corning Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. This is an increase from Owens Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 3rd. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.31%.

Owens Corning Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Owens Corning engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composites. It operates through the following segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber, and includes vertically integrated downstream activities.

