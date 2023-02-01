Donoghue Forlines LLC Buys Shares of 10,158 HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Donoghue Forlines LLC bought a new stake in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 10,158 shares of the computer maker’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP raised its holdings in HP by 2.8% during the second quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 11,089 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of HP by 2.9% in the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 11,330 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Barnett & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of HP by 0.9% in the second quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 37,150 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of HP by 50.4% in the second quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,026 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in shares of HP by 44.1% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,157 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. 79.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on HPQ shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered HP from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on HP from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Barclays decreased their price objective on HP from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on HP in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on HP from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.60.

HP Stock Up 1.1 %

HPQ opened at $29.14 on Wednesday. HP Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.08 and a 12 month high of $41.47. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.86. The stock has a market cap of $28.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.02.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The computer maker reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $14.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.68 billion. HP had a net margin of 5.09% and a negative return on equity of 181.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HP Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be paid a $0.2625 dividend. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 7th. HP’s payout ratio is presently 34.88%.

Insider Transactions at HP

In other news, insider Tuan Tran sold 108,918 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.99, for a total transaction of $3,266,450.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 61,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,843,335.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Tuan Tran sold 108,918 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.99, for a total value of $3,266,450.82. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 61,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,843,335.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.13, for a total transaction of $922,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 804,268 shares in the company, valued at $21,819,790.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 248,322 shares of company stock worth $7,157,022 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

HP Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

