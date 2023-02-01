Donoghue Forlines LLC Buys Shares of 2,791 Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Donoghue Forlines LLC bought a new stake in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,791 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in OC. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 66.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 414 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Owens Corning in the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Owens Corning in the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 611.0% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 583 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Owens Corning in the 1st quarter worth $57,000. 94.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Owens Corning alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Owens Corning from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Bank of America upgraded Owens Corning from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Owens Corning from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $98.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $88.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Owens Corning has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.93.

Insider Transactions at Owens Corning

Owens Corning Stock Performance

In other news, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.06, for a total transaction of $324,216.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,181,305.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 3,600 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.06, for a total transaction of $324,216.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,181,305.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Kelly Schmidt sold 2,181 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.74, for a total transaction of $204,446.94. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,018 shares in the company, valued at $1,220,307.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:OC opened at $96.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.03 billion, a PE ratio of 7.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.99. Owens Corning has a one year low of $72.97 and a one year high of $101.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Owens Corning Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 3rd. This is a positive change from Owens Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.31%.

About Owens Corning

(Get Rating)

Owens Corning engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composites. It operates through the following segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber, and includes vertically integrated downstream activities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Owens Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.