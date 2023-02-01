Donoghue Forlines LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Donoghue Forlines LLC lessened its position in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) by 68.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,633 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 12,037 shares during the period. Donoghue Forlines LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Fortinet by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 391,345 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $133,738,000 after acquiring an additional 76,027 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in Fortinet by 24.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,280 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $779,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in shares of Fortinet by 20.4% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 430 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 209.4% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,550 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Fortinet by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 164 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. 64.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fortinet alerts:

Fortinet Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of FTNT opened at $52.34 on Wednesday. Fortinet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.61 and a 12 month high of $71.52. The stock has a market cap of $40.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.08.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Fortinet had a net margin of 18.12% and a return on equity of 9,183.04%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Fortinet in a report on Monday, January 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. MKM Partners reduced their target price on shares of Fortinet from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Fortinet in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Fortinet from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fortinet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.96.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP John Whittle sold 3,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $171,875.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $708,180. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 18.80% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet Profile

(Get Rating)

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to a variety of businesses, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security, Infrastructure Security, Cloud Security, and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.