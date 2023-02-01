Donoghue Forlines LLC Decreases Position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Donoghue Forlines LLC lowered its position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) by 68.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,633 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 12,037 shares during the quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. RPG Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Fortinet by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 254,469 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,502,000 after purchasing an additional 8,189 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fortinet during the 3rd quarter worth about $664,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Fortinet by 8.6% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 197,996 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,801,000 after purchasing an additional 15,746 shares during the period. Davidson Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors now owns 222,796 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,946,000 after purchasing an additional 7,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Fortinet by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,332 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.35% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FTNT opened at $52.34 on Wednesday. Fortinet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.61 and a 1-year high of $71.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.89 billion, a PE ratio of 57.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.08.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Fortinet had a net margin of 18.12% and a return on equity of 9,183.04%. Fortinet’s revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FTNT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Fortinet in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $69.00 price target for the company. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Fortinet from $76.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Fortinet from $68.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research cut shares of Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.96.

Insider Activity at Fortinet

In related news, VP John Whittle sold 3,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $171,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $708,180. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 18.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to a variety of businesses, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security, Infrastructure Security, Cloud Security, and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

