Donoghue Forlines LLC Decreases Stock Position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Donoghue Forlines LLC reduced its position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) by 47.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,750 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 2,465 shares during the period. Donoghue Forlines LLC’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in Akamai Technologies by 103.3% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. CX Institutional bought a new stake in Akamai Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Akamai Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in Akamai Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Akamai Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $75,000. 90.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AKAM shares. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $98.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $164.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.53.

Akamai Technologies Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of AKAM stock opened at $88.95 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.28 and a 52 week high of $123.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.66. The stock has a market cap of $13.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.51, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.74.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The technology infrastructure company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.07). Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 16.00%. The business had revenue of $881.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $875.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.92, for a total transaction of $464,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 9,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $913,868.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 1,500 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $142,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,689,070. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 5,000 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.92, for a total transaction of $464,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 9,835 shares in the company, valued at $913,868.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 4,616 shares of company stock valued at $400,737 and have sold 11,863 shares valued at $1,077,967. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

Further Reading

