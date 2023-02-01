Donoghue Forlines LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Donoghue Forlines LLC decreased its stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) by 71.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,281 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,281 shares during the quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MSI. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 955 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC increased its stake in Motorola Solutions by 6.4% during the second quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 753 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 1,138 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 613 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Motorola Solutions Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MSI opened at $257.01 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $42.97 billion, a PE ratio of 37.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $261.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $247.76. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $195.18 and a 1-year high of $275.16.

Motorola Solutions Increases Dividend

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.15. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 533.01% and a net margin of 13.47%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.19 earnings per share. Motorola Solutions’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a $0.88 dividend. This is a positive change from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 51.76%.

Insider Activity at Motorola Solutions

In other Motorola Solutions news, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.97, for a total transaction of $34,960.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,167,954.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.57, for a total value of $4,103,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,214,595.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 135 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.97, for a total transaction of $34,960.95. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,167,954.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 128,423 shares of company stock valued at $33,688,438. Insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on MSI. StockNews.com began coverage on Motorola Solutions in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Edward Jones cut Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Motorola Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $300.00 to $270.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Motorola Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $286.00.

Motorola Solutions Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc is engaged in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software, and services. It operates through the following segments: Products & Systems Integration and Software & Services. The Products & Systems Integration segment offers an extensive portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, video security devices and infrastructure, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

Further Reading

