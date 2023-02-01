Donoghue Forlines LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Donoghue Forlines LLC decreased its stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) by 71.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,281 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,281 shares during the quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MSI. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 626.1% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 463,319 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $104,386,000 after purchasing an additional 399,513 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Motorola Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $69,973,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Motorola Solutions by 216.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 435,149 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $105,393,000 after acquiring an additional 297,740 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 40.5% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 676,272 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $151,465,000 after buying an additional 194,827 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,057,572 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $221,668,000 after acquiring an additional 174,331 shares during the period. 83.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MSI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Motorola Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $300.00 to $270.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Motorola Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Edward Jones cut Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Motorola Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $286.00.

Motorola Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of Motorola Solutions stock opened at $257.01 on Wednesday. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $195.18 and a 1 year high of $275.16. The company’s fifty day moving average is $261.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $247.76. The company has a market capitalization of $42.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.80, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.93.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 533.01% and a net margin of 13.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.19 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Motorola Solutions Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. This is a boost from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.76%.

Insider Transactions at Motorola Solutions

In related news, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.97, for a total value of $34,960.95. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,167,954.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Motorola Solutions news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.05, for a total transaction of $5,101,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,476 shares in the company, valued at $17,974,903.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.97, for a total transaction of $34,960.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,167,954.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 128,423 shares of company stock valued at $33,688,438 in the last quarter. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc is engaged in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software, and services. It operates through the following segments: Products & Systems Integration and Software & Services. The Products & Systems Integration segment offers an extensive portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, video security devices and infrastructure, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

Further Reading

