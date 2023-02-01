Donoghue Forlines LLC Makes New $199,000 Investment in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

Donoghue Forlines LLC purchased a new position in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 10,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $199,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Starwood Property Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Starwood Property Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Starwood Property Trust by 63.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Starwood Property Trust by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Starwood Property Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.77% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Starwood Property Trust news, COO Andrew Jay Sossen sold 18,155 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.11, for a total value of $383,252.05. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 275,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,820,575.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 5.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Starwood Property Trust Stock Performance

Starwood Property Trust Announces Dividend

STWD stock opened at $20.89 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86. The firm has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 1.50. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.69 and a 12-month high of $25.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.05.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.56%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on STWD shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Starwood Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut Starwood Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Starwood Property Trust from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their target price on Starwood Property Trust from $29.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.58.

Starwood Property Trust Profile

Starwood Property Trust, Inc engages in originating, acquiring, financing and managing commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate debt and equity investments. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Commercial and Residential Lending, Real Estate Property, Infrastructure Lending and Real Estate Investing and Servicing.

