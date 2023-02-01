Donoghue Forlines LLC Reduces Stock Position in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Donoghue Forlines LLC lowered its stake in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) by 59.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 833 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,214 shares during the period. Donoghue Forlines LLC’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of HubSpot by 28.8% during the second quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 161 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of HubSpot by 66.1% in the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 98 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of HubSpot by 3.8% in the third quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 1,113 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of HubSpot by 0.6% in the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,285 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,190,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altman Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of HubSpot by 1.5% in the second quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 3,051 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,002,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

HUBS stock opened at $347.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $302.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $303.43. HubSpot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $245.03 and a 52-week high of $596.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

HubSpot ( NYSE:HUBS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.09). HubSpot had a negative net margin of 6.96% and a negative return on equity of 11.72%. The business had revenue of $443.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $425.43 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.86 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.88, for a total value of $8,576,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,479,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $422,935,446.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.88, for a total value of $8,576,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,479,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $422,935,446.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.36, for a total transaction of $2,400,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 631,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $178,248,220.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,309 shares of company stock worth $20,357,963 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on HubSpot from $370.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on HubSpot in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer cut HubSpot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $375.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Mizuho reduced their price objective on HubSpot from $390.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on HubSpot from $390.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $390.55.

HubSpot, Inc develops Internet marketing software solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Brian Patrick Halligan and Dharmesh Shah on April 4, 2005, and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

