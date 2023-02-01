Donoghue Forlines LLC Sells 11,908 Shares of Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP)

Donoghue Forlines LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP – Get Rating) by 56.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,217 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 11,908 shares during the period. Donoghue Forlines LLC’s holdings in Crestwood Equity Partners were worth $256,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners during the second quarter worth approximately $375,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in Crestwood Equity Partners by 1,591.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 352,376 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $9,786,000 after buying an additional 331,538 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in Crestwood Equity Partners by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 61,295 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after buying an additional 3,715 shares during the last quarter. NBW Capital LLC raised its position in Crestwood Equity Partners by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 331,628 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $9,209,000 after buying an additional 32,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tranquility Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Crestwood Equity Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $236,000. 61.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CEQP stock opened at $26.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.55. The company has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.60 and a beta of 2.53. Crestwood Equity Partners LP has a fifty-two week low of $22.88 and a fifty-two week high of $32.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.50 and a 200-day moving average of $27.92.

Crestwood Equity Partners ( NYSE:CEQP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.22). Crestwood Equity Partners had a return on equity of 8.72% and a net margin of 0.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Crestwood Equity Partners LP will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be paid a $0.655 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 6th. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.74%. Crestwood Equity Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,048.00%.

CEQP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Crestwood Equity Partners in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. US Capital Advisors lowered Crestwood Equity Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised Crestwood Equity Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Crestwood Equity Partners from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Crestwood Equity Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.25.

Crestwood Equity Partners LP engages in investment and management of energy midstream assets. It operates through the following segments: Gathering and Processing, Storage and Transportation, and Marketing, Supply, and Logistics. The Gathering and Processing segment provides gathering and transportation services, processing, treating, and compression services, and disposal services to producers in unconventional shale plays and tight-gas plays.

