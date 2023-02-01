Donoghue Forlines LLC Sells 4,083 Shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Donoghue Forlines LLC lowered its stake in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) by 48.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,308 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,083 shares during the period. Donoghue Forlines LLC’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $230,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in DocuSign by 963.0% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in DocuSign by 440.0% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in DocuSign in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its position in DocuSign by 43.7% in the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, City Holding Co. bought a new position in DocuSign in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

Get DocuSign alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at DocuSign

In other DocuSign news, Director Daniel D. Springer sold 147,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.08, for a total value of $8,097,200.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,225,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,512,327.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Daniel D. Springer sold 147,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.48, for a total transaction of $8,597,086.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,524,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,143,110.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Daniel D. Springer sold 147,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.08, for a total value of $8,097,200.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,225,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,512,327.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign Stock Performance

Shares of DocuSign stock opened at $60.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.37. DocuSign, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.57 and a 12-month high of $131.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $645.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $626.07 million. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 18.86% and a negative net margin of 5.45%. Sell-side analysts expect that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DOCU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet lowered DocuSign from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Bank of America cut their price target on DocuSign from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on DocuSign from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised DocuSign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on DocuSign from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DocuSign presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.71.

DocuSign Profile

(Get Rating)

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOCU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DocuSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocuSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.