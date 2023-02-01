Donoghue Forlines LLC Sells 53,165 Shares of Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN)

Donoghue Forlines LLC lessened its holdings in Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN – Get Rating) by 65.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,548 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,165 shares during the quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC’s holdings in Equitrans Midstream were worth $214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 198.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 2,419 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Equitrans Midstream during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Equitrans Midstream during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Equitrans Midstream by 50.6% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,244 shares during the period. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Equitrans Midstream during the third quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

ETRN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Equitrans Midstream in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Equitrans Midstream from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays lowered their price target on Equitrans Midstream from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Wolfe Research lowered Equitrans Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Equitrans Midstream from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.83.

ETRN stock opened at $7.25 on Wednesday. Equitrans Midstream Co. has a 12-month low of $5.87 and a 12-month high of $9.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.02.

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.04). Equitrans Midstream had a positive return on equity of 8.31% and a negative net margin of 153.15%. The company had revenue of $331.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.03 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Equitrans Midstream Co. will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.28%. Equitrans Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently -13.19%.

Equitrans Midstream Corp. has a premier asset footprint in the Appalachian Basin and is one of the largest natural gas gatherers in the United States. It focuses on gas gathering systems, transmission and storage systems, and water services assets that support natural gas producers across the Basin. The company operates through the following segments: Gathering, Transmission and Water.

