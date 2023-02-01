Donoghue Forlines LLC Sells 9,359 Shares of Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX)

Donoghue Forlines LLC cut its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Rating) by 58.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,556 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 9,359 shares during the period. Donoghue Forlines LLC’s holdings in Royalty Pharma were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RPRX. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in Royalty Pharma by 1,496.7% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 17,994,918 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $756,506,000 after purchasing an additional 16,867,887 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Royalty Pharma by 27.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 35,953,354 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,511,480,000 after acquiring an additional 7,748,193 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Royalty Pharma by 7.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,860,621 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,241,289,000 after acquiring an additional 2,224,056 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Royalty Pharma by 1,012.7% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,391,857 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $96,118,000 after acquiring an additional 2,176,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Royalty Pharma by 37.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,647,985 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $321,522,000 after acquiring an additional 2,087,897 shares in the last quarter. 55.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Royalty Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Royalty Pharma from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Royalty Pharma from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Royalty Pharma currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.71.

Royalty Pharma Trading Up 1.4 %

RPRX stock opened at $39.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $23.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.65, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.41. The business’s 50-day moving average is $40.28 and its 200 day moving average is $41.64. Royalty Pharma plc has a 12-month low of $36.15 and a 12-month high of $44.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $597.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $578.03 million. Royalty Pharma had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 22.61%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Royalty Pharma plc will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Royalty Pharma Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th. This is a boost from Royalty Pharma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. Royalty Pharma’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.48%.

Insider Activity at Royalty Pharma

In related news, EVP George W. Lloyd sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.85, for a total value of $2,192,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 165,000 shares in the company, valued at $7,235,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Royalty Pharma news, Director Mario Germano Giuliani sold 165,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.10, for a total value of $7,276,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,225,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $980,122,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP George W. Lloyd sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.85, for a total value of $2,192,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 165,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,235,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 527,433 shares of company stock worth $22,790,578. Insiders own 24.86% of the company’s stock.

Royalty Pharma Company Profile

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

