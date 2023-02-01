Donoghue Forlines LLC Takes $280,000 Position in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG)

Donoghue Forlines LLC acquired a new position in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FERG. Trian Fund Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Ferguson by 12.5% in the second quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. now owns 12,826,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,420,034,000 after acquiring an additional 1,423,880 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Ferguson by 2.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,046,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,213,327,000 after acquiring an additional 191,587 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its stake in shares of Ferguson by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 3,284,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,498,000 after acquiring an additional 142,261 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Ferguson by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,755,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,037,000 after acquiring an additional 514,332 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ferguson by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,738,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,093,000 after purchasing an additional 5,888 shares in the last quarter. 52.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on FERG shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Ferguson from $140.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Ferguson from GBX 9,960 ($123.01) to GBX 9,630 ($118.93) in a report on Monday, December 5th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Ferguson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Zelman & Associates assumed coverage on shares of Ferguson in a report on Thursday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Ferguson from $130.00 to $138.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ferguson currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8,448.82.

NASDAQ FERG opened at $142.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $129.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $120.27. Ferguson plc has a one year low of $99.16 and a one year high of $168.90. The company has a market capitalization of $31.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.64 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.84.

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 6th. The company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.13. Ferguson had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 45.99%. The business had revenue of $7.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.65 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ferguson plc will post 9.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. Ferguson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.91%.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

