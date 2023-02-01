Dover (NYSE:DOV) Given New $175.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) had its target price upped by stock analysts at Citigroup from $162.00 to $175.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 15.26% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Dover from $131.00 to $128.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Dover from $149.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Dover from $144.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Dover from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Dover from $139.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.58.

Dover Stock Up 5.9 %

Shares of NYSE:DOV opened at $151.83 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Dover has a fifty-two week low of $114.49 and a fifty-two week high of $171.41. The stock has a market cap of $21.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $139.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $132.63.

Institutional Trading of Dover

Dover ( NYSE:DOV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 27.62% and a net margin of 13.93%. Dover’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Dover will post 8.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in Dover by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,891 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in Dover by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 91,457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,428,000 after purchasing an additional 8,058 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc raised its stake in shares of Dover by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 13,440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,820,000 after buying an additional 1,576 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dover by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,099 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,482,000 after buying an additional 2,747 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dover by 72.2% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 61,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,305,000 after buying an additional 25,720 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.52% of the company’s stock.

Dover Company Profile

Dover Corp. engages in the manufacture of equipment, components, and specialty systems. The firm also provides supporting engineering, testing, and other similar services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Refrigeration and Food Equipment.

