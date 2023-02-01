Dover (NYSE:DOV) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. Dover had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 27.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. Dover updated its FY22 guidance to $8.85-$9.05 EPS.

Dover Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DOV opened at $151.83 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $139.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.63. Dover has a 1-year low of $114.49 and a 1-year high of $171.41. The company has a market cap of $21.31 billion, a PE ratio of 18.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.34.

Dover Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.505 per share. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.09%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dover

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Dover from $149.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Dover from $131.00 to $128.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Dover from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Dover from $139.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Dover from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dover has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.36.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in Dover by 4.9% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,067 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Dover in the third quarter worth $748,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in Dover in the third quarter worth $1,530,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Dover by 6.1% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 41,949 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,890,000 after acquiring an additional 2,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its position in shares of Dover by 4.4% in the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 5,144 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. 85.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dover Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dover Corp. engages in the manufacture of equipment, components, and specialty systems. The firm also provides supporting engineering, testing, and other similar services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Refrigeration and Food Equipment.

