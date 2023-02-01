Dover (NYSE:DOV) PT Raised to $167.00 at Oppenheimer

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Oppenheimer from $164.00 to $167.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 9.29% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com upgraded Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Dover from $144.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup raised their target price on Dover from $162.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho upped their price target on Dover from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Dover from $131.00 to $128.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dover presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.58.

Get Dover alerts:

Dover Stock Performance

Shares of Dover stock opened at $152.80 on Wednesday. Dover has a fifty-two week low of $114.49 and a fifty-two week high of $171.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $139.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.63.

Institutional Trading of Dover

Dover ( NYSE:DOV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. Dover had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 27.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.78 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Dover will post 8.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DOV. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dover in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dover by 308.8% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Dover by 47.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 244 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dover in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in Dover by 411.9% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 302 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.52% of the company’s stock.

Dover Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dover Corp. engages in the manufacture of equipment, components, and specialty systems. The firm also provides supporting engineering, testing, and other similar services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Refrigeration and Food Equipment.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.