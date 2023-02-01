Dragonchain (DRGN) Trading 15.5% Higher Over Last Week

Dragonchain (DRGN) traded 13.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 1st. One Dragonchain token can currently be purchased for about $0.0136 or 0.00000059 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Dragonchain has traded up 15.5% against the U.S. dollar. Dragonchain has a market capitalization of $5.04 million and approximately $188,055.32 worth of Dragonchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002796 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000260 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0745 or 0.00000322 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 83.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000015 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $92.20 or 0.00399168 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0277 or 0.00000120 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6,472.31 or 0.28020249 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.92 or 0.00588432 BTC.
About Dragonchain
Dragonchain launched on December 1st, 2017. Dragonchain’s total supply is 433,494,437 tokens and its circulating supply is 370,772,651 tokens. Dragonchain’s official Twitter account is @dragonchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Dragonchain is dragonchain.com. The Reddit community for Dragonchain is /r/drgn and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Dragonchain
