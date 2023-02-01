DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM) Shares Purchased by Hennessy Advisors Inc.

Hennessy Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Get Rating) by 934.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 191,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 172,800 shares during the quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in DT Midstream were worth $9,927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in DT Midstream during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DT Midstream during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DT Midstream during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DT Midstream during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of DT Midstream during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DTM. Barclays dropped their price target on DT Midstream from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Citigroup started coverage on DT Midstream in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “sell” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research lowered DT Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on DT Midstream from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered DT Midstream from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.29.

NYSE DTM traded down $0.64 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $54.02. 111,672 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 508,565. DT Midstream, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.58 and a 12 month high of $61.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.21 and a beta of 0.86.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 19th were given a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 16th. DT Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.02%.

DT Midstream, Inc provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. It develops, owns, and operates an integrated portfolio of interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, lateral pipelines, gathering systems, related treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities.

