Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Shares Sold by Pegasus Asset Management Inc.

Pegasus Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,920 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 312 shares during the period. Duke Energy comprises 1.5% of Pegasus Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Pegasus Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $2,690,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Duke Energy by 124.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. American National Bank raised its position in shares of Duke Energy by 89.1% during the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its position in shares of Duke Energy by 331.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Duke Energy from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Guggenheim lowered their target price on Duke Energy from $119.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Duke Energy from $99.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on Duke Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Duke Energy from $114.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.45.

Duke Energy Price Performance

DUK stock traded down $0.81 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $101.64. 160,602 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,594,586. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $102.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.61. The stock has a market cap of $78.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.66, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.39. Duke Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $83.76 and a fifty-two week high of $116.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.45 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 14.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.88 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be issued a $1.005 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.05%.

About Duke Energy

(Get Rating)

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities & Infrastructure and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.