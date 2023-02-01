Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB) is Crescent Grove Advisors LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB – Get Rating) by 0.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,685,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 811 shares during the quarter. Dun & Bradstreet comprises 6.7% of Crescent Grove Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dun & Bradstreet were worth $58,057,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 75.1% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 13,321,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $165,052,000 after buying an additional 5,713,247 shares during the period. BCK Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Dun & Bradstreet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,892,000. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. increased its position in Dun & Bradstreet by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 700,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,521,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in Dun & Bradstreet by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 41,786 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $628,000 after buying an additional 3,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC increased its position in Dun & Bradstreet by 65.6% during the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 669,923 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,069,000 after buying an additional 265,330 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on DNB shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Dun & Bradstreet from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Dun & Bradstreet from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Dun & Bradstreet from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Bank of America raised Dun & Bradstreet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.50 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dun & Bradstreet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.75.

In related news, Director Thomas H. Lee Advisors, Llc sold 8,287,846 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.40, for a total transaction of $111,057,136.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 49,579,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $664,368,931.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, Director Richard N. Massey sold 181,630 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total transaction of $2,361,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 602,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,833,696. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Thomas H. Lee Advisors, Llc sold 8,287,846 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.40, for a total transaction of $111,057,136.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,579,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $664,368,931.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Dun & Bradstreet stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.78. 254,188 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,979,133. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.12 and a 200 day moving average of $13.70. Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.23 and a fifty-two week high of $20.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $556.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $559.43 million. Dun & Bradstreet had a negative net margin of 1.65% and a positive return on equity of 11.80%. As a group, analysts predict that Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc provides business decisioning data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision making; D&B Small Business, a suite of powerful tools that allows SMBs to monitor and build their business credit file; D&B Enterprise Risk Assessment Manager, a solution for managing and automating credit decisioning and reporting; and InfoTorg, an online SaaS application.

