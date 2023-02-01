DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Position Lessened by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. lowered its position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,928 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 996 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $1,206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. United Bank boosted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 7.6% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 11,482 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $845,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the first quarter worth $195,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 0.9% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 94,648 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,964,000 after buying an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 1st quarter worth about $821,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.91% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Performance

DD opened at $73.95 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $36.74 billion, a PE ratio of 20.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.43. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.52 and a 1 year high of $84.08.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 6.95%. The business’s revenue was down 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

DD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays reduced their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $64.00 to $61.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Argus raised their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $76.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DuPont de Nemours currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.79.

DuPont de Nemours Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Mobility & Materials. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

