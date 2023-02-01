DZ Bank Upgrades Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) to “Buy”

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at DZ Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a $523.00 target price on the aerospace company’s stock. DZ Bank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 12.90% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on Lockheed Martin in a report on Monday, October 10th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $450.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $420.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Vertical Research downgraded Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $491.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $513.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $482.07.

Shares of NYSE LMT opened at $463.26 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $473.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $445.91. Lockheed Martin has a fifty-two week low of $373.67 and a fifty-two week high of $498.95. The company has a market cap of $118.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.34, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.73.

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported $7.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.41 by $0.38. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 68.01% and a net margin of 8.69%. The firm had revenue of $18.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $7.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lockheed Martin will post 27.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Lockheed Martin news, Director John Donovan acquired 556 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $451.20 per share, with a total value of $250,867.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,048,588.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Schubert & Co lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 53.8% during the 2nd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 80 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. IMA Wealth Inc. lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 41.8% during the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 78 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Corp. is a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

