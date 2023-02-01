DZ Bank Upgrades Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) to “Buy”

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at DZ Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a $523.00 target price on the aerospace company’s stock. DZ Bank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 12.90% from the company’s previous close.
Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on Lockheed Martin in a report on Monday, October 10th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $450.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $420.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Vertical Research downgraded Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $491.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $513.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $482.07.
Lockheed Martin Trading Up 0.6 %
Shares of NYSE LMT opened at $463.26 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $473.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $445.91. Lockheed Martin has a fifty-two week low of $373.67 and a fifty-two week high of $498.95. The company has a market cap of $118.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.34, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.73.
Insider Transactions at Lockheed Martin
In other Lockheed Martin news, Director John Donovan acquired 556 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $451.20 per share, with a total value of $250,867.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,048,588.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Lockheed Martin
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Schubert & Co lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 53.8% during the 2nd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 80 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. IMA Wealth Inc. lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 41.8% during the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 78 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.18% of the company’s stock.
About Lockheed Martin
Lockheed Martin Corp. is a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.
