Eagle Asset Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 491,003 Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 491,003 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $34,532,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC raised its position in Lantheus by 82.1% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 366 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lantheus during the second quarter worth $26,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lantheus in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Lantheus in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in Lantheus in the third quarter valued at about $63,000. 97.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LNTH opened at $57.50 on Wednesday. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.72 and a 1 year high of $87.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The company has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.59 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $53.88 and a 200-day moving average of $66.36.

Lantheus ( NASDAQ:LNTH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $239.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.52 million. Lantheus had a return on equity of 37.77% and a net margin of 13.35%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Lantheus news, CEO Mary Anne Heino sold 13,150 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.21, for a total value of $752,311.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 672,533 shares in the company, valued at $38,475,612.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Lantheus news, CEO Mary Anne Heino sold 13,150 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.21, for a total value of $752,311.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 672,533 shares in the company, valued at $38,475,612.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel Niedzwiecki sold 3,000 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.73, for a total value of $179,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 65,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,890,991.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 19,354 shares of company stock worth $1,105,945. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Lantheus in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Lantheus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Jonestrading started coverage on Lantheus in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on Lantheus in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Lantheus currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.80.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic imaging and nuclear medicine products. The firm develops products that help healthcare professionals in patient management and outcomes and assists clinicians with the detection of cardiovascular disease. It operates through the U.S. and International geographical segments.

