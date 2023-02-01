Eagle Asset Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 520,778 Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 520,778 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,919,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 358.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 440 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 244.7% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 517 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 871.8% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,273 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,142 shares during the period. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care during the second quarter worth approximately $61,000. Institutional investors own 96.50% of the company’s stock.

Tandem Diabetes Care Stock Performance

Shares of TNDM stock opened at $40.74 on Wednesday. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.51 and a twelve month high of $124.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 4.20 and a current ratio of 4.81.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Tandem Diabetes Care ( NASDAQ:TNDM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The medical device company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $204.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.88 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative net margin of 8.59% and a negative return on equity of 8.34%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TNDM. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $92.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Lake Street Capital reduced their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $150.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tandem Diabetes Care currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO David B. Berger sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total transaction of $402,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,917.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Tandem Diabetes Care

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its flagship product, t:slim X2 Insulin Delivery System, operates as a small insulin pump. The company was founded by Paul M. DiPerna on January 27, 2006, and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Further Reading

