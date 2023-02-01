Eagle Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 181,049 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned 0.45% of Vail Resorts worth $39,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. boosted its position in Vail Resorts by 3.5% in the second quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 1,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. boosted its position in Vail Resorts by 3.7% in the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 1,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC grew its stake in Vail Resorts by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 2,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. 94.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on MTN. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $270.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $246.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $228.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Vail Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vail Resorts has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $282.43.

Insider Activity at Vail Resorts

Vail Resorts Trading Up 1.9 %

In other Vail Resorts news, CFO Michael Z. Barkin sold 6,891 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.92, for a total value of $1,784,217.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,703,332.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 1.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MTN stock opened at $262.34 on Wednesday. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $201.91 and a 1 year high of $284.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $250.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $235.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.76, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.16.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 8th. The company reported ($3.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.17) by ($0.23). Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 13.32%. The company had revenue of $279.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.07 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 8.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Vail Resorts Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were given a $1.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $7.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 89.57%.

Vail Resorts Profile

Vail Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of mountain resorts. It operates through the following segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment covers the operation of mountain resorts or ski areas, and related activities. The Lodging segment includes ownership of hotels, RockResorts, NPS concessionaire properties, condominium management, Colorado resort ground transportation operations, and mountain resort golf operations.

