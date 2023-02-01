Eagle Asset Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) by 40.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 763,276 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 509,401 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned 0.51% of Entegris worth $63,367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Entegris by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 15,046 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after purchasing an additional 2,428 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Entegris by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 8,262 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 1,912 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Entegris by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 531,858 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $49,000,000 after purchasing an additional 67,884 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Entegris in the second quarter valued at approximately $457,000. Finally, Tobam bought a new position in shares of Entegris in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 98.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Entegris alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on ENTG. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Entegris in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $108.00 target price for the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Entegris from $145.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Entegris from $110.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Entegris from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Entegris from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Entegris has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.60.

Entegris Trading Up 4.5 %

Shares of ENTG stock opened at $80.71 on Wednesday. Entegris, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.75 and a 12-month high of $141.82. The company has a market capitalization of $12.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.96 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $72.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.13). Entegris had a net margin of 9.08% and a return on equity of 25.30%. The firm had revenue of $993.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Research analysts forecast that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Entegris Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 31st. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.80%.

Entegris Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Entegris, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of specialty materials for the microelectronics industry. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM), Advanced Materials Handling (AMH), and Microcontamination Control (MC).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Entegris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entegris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.