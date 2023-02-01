Eagle Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 120,309 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,133 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.35% of Karuna Therapeutics worth $27,061,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Karuna Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $955,000. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 92.1% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 76,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,237,000 after purchasing an additional 36,810 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,534,000. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,632,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,222,000.

KRTX has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $276.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 9th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price target on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $264.00 to $262.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, January 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $209.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $288.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $262.75.

KRTX stock opened at $199.39 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.80 and a beta of 1.25. Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.26 and a 12 month high of $278.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $203.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $212.35.

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($2.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.99) by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $0.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. will post -8.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Troy A. Ignelzi sold 16,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.85, for a total transaction of $3,726,525.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,251,724.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Troy A. Ignelzi sold 16,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.85, for a total transaction of $3,726,525.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,970 shares in the company, valued at $2,251,724.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Andrew Craig Miller sold 15,000 shares of Karuna Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.30, for a total transaction of $3,424,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 11,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,568,375. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,727 shares of company stock valued at $11,467,250 in the last quarter. 16.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. engages in business of research and development of therapies utilizing muscarinic cholinergic receptors to treat psychosis and cognitive impairment in numerous central nervous system disorders. The company was founded by Andrew Miller, Eric Elenko, and Peter Jeffrey Conn in July 2009 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

